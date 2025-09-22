Türkiye has enhanced its diplomatic efforts to host the presidency of COP31, an annual event held in different countries under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), according to the ministry’s statement on Monday.

As part of the 80th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum conducted trilateral dialogues with Australian minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Azerbaijani Presidential special envoy for Climate Change and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev in New York.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on Türkiye’s offer to host and lead COP31. Following the meeting, Kurum addressed the significance of the efforts and preparations for the key role. Kurum published a message on social media following the talks, stating that:

“We see our COP31 candidacy as an important step not only for our countries but also for the future of the world. With our technical capacity, advanced logistical infrastructure and strong human resources, we will continue our work in coordination with all our institutions under the vision of green development.”

The COP aims to bring together world leaders, policymakers, scientists, civil society organizations and activists to negotiate and take precautions addressing the global climate crisis. Decisions made at these conferences often shape the direction of international climate policy for the following years.

Meanwhile, Türkiye can be considered as a strong candidate, highlighting its modern infrastructure, renewable energy investments and green development vision.

Recently, Parliament adopted the first-ever climate law, promising a wide range of provisions against climate change and providing action plans on a national and local scale, while bolstering Türkiye’s 2053 climate goals and protecting the country from environmental disasters.

Water conservation efforts

Türkiye also plans to display its water conservation initiatives on Monday with an exhibition organized under the Zero Waste Project in New York, which was launched with the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

The event titled "Zero Waste Blue-Drop by Drop" organized by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, will feature visual and audio installations under the slogan “Are You Blue Aware?” aiming to raise global awareness.

First lady Erdoğan and Minister Kurum are expected to open the exhibition, then present Türkiye’s national water protection projects to the international community, emphasizing the importance of water.

As a Mediterranean country that naturally tends to water stress, Türkiye has prioritized water protection as part of its climate response. Over the past two decades, it has carried out more than 10,000 projects and invested approximately $80 billion to safeguard water resources.

The exhibition will highlight the flagship projects, including wastewater treatment and sludge removal at Lake Van, strict conservation measures at Lake Salda, the restoration of the dried Meke Lake, national park protections at Beysehir Lake and large-scale marine cleanup at Izmit Bay.