Türkiye is not a terrorist state, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday, condemning the opposition for supporting the PKK and its affiliates.

Speaking in Sakarya province, Erdoğan said: “They say they are going to take Selo (Selahattin Demirtaş), who killed 51 of our citizens in Diyarbakır, out of prison, and that they would take out the terrorist leader Öcalan. This country is not a terrorist state."

Recently, former pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker and Ağrı Mayor Sırrı Sakık recently announced that his party plans general amnesty if they win the elections, as he urged main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to reveal what they have been discussing behind closed doors.

The HDP is not officially part of the CHP-led Nation Alliance, but the pro-PKK party tacitly supports it and has not nominated a presidential candidate.

Winning over 10% of the vote in the past three national elections, the HDP is widely seen as a kingmaker in the tight race, despite the increasing threat of being banned from Türkiye’s politics.

The HDP is generally blamed for becoming the focal point of actions violating the Turkish state’s “unbreakable unity” and having an “active role in providing recruits to the PKK.”

Among the past remarks of party leaders proving the close ties to the terrorist group is a statement from Pervin Buldan, the HDP's co-chair, who confessed to previous contact and communication between the party and the terrorist group and praised jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and his role in the foundation of the party by rejecting the fact that the PKK is a terrorist group.

Moreover, the HDP has often drawn ire for transferring taxpayers' money and funds to the PKK. HDP mayors and local officials have been found guilty of misusing funds to support the PKK and provide jobs to the terrorist group’s sympathizers.