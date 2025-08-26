Türkiye is the guarantee for the security and peace of the Kurds in Syria as it is that of other communities, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday, underlining that those who turn to Ankara and Damascus will prevail.

Speaking on the occasion of the Malazgirt Victory's 954th anniversary in Muş province, Erdoğan said: “We defend permanent peace throughout the whole region. We aim for problems to be solved through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Erdoğan also touched on the terror-free Türkiye initiative, saying that significant progress had been achieved in a short time to enhance brotherly relations between the citizens of the country.

He indicated that some circles attempted to derail the process but that the state's whole institutions are working determinedly.

"We will realize the Century of Türkiye, the great and powerful Türkiye and a Türkiye without terrorism, which will be followed by a region without terrorism by working together”.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative, launched by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, made its first tangible progress in February when Abdullah Öcalan accepted Bahçeli’s call and urged the group to lay down its weapons. In May, the PKK announced it would dissolve itself. Last month, some 30 PKK members, including a senior leader, burned their weapons in a ceremony in northern Iraq. Although symbolic, the gesture marked the first time that the group had laid down arms in its campaign of violence for more than four decades.

Earlier this month, the initiative proceeded to its next step with the establishment of the parliamentary committee.

Palestinian cause

“Türkiye today has become the hope of not only its own citizens but all oppressed," the president added.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye also defends the Palestinian cause on every platform, supporting Gazans against the atrocities of Israel.

“Through letter diplomacy, phone calls, international meetings, aid exceeding 102,000 tons, we are defending Gaza’s rights and justice in the strongest possible way,” he said.

The Turkish public and government are major supporters of the Palestinian cause. Türkiye has been a traditional ally to Palestine, but as the Israeli attacks became more brutal, Ankara has become harsher in its criticism in the past year. It has condemned what it calls genocide, halted all trade with Israel and applied to join the genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Israel rejects.

In addition to delivering humanitarian aid, Türkiye has sought to rally international organizations, including the United Nations, NATO and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to restrain Israel.