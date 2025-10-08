The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Monday that one of the largest-scale Sea Wolf-I 2025 (Denizkurdu-I 2025) exercises, conducted by the Turkish Naval Forces Command simultaneously across all surrounding seas, is continuing at full pace.

In a statement shared on its social media account, the ministry said the drill, organized under the command of the Turkish Naval Forces, aims to test and enhance the navy’s operational readiness, coordination and command-control capabilities under multi-threat environments.

“The Sea Wolf-I/2025 Exercise, conducted by the Naval Forces Command across all our surrounding seas, began today with the participation of 92 ships and 66 air assets,” the ministry remarked.

In addition, the TCG Anadolu, seven frigates, two corvettes, 11 fast attack crafts, six submarines, 19 amphibious landing ships, five mine-hunting vessels, 11 patrol boats, 21 auxiliary class ships, one unmanned surface vehicle (USV), eight maritime patrol aircraft, 12 helicopters, 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), one SAT team and two SAS teams are also taking part in the exercise.

It was stated that the exercise aims to evaluate the operational command and management effectiveness of the naval forces headquarters and its affiliated commands, to improve the judgment, foresight and decision-making abilities of personnel and participating units in a multi-threat environment, and to test joint operational procedures with other force commands.

Sea Wolf exercises, which are held in two phases every year, “Denizkurdu-I” and “Denizkurdu-II,” are among the largest maritime drills in the Turkish Armed Forces calendar. They serve to demonstrate Türkiye’s naval deterrence and its ability to coordinate across multiple regions, including the Black Sea, the Aegean and the Mediterranean.

According to the ministry’s statement, the duration of the exercise is between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10, 2025.

Recently, the ministry also announced that the Türkiye and Poland Underwater Offense Naval Special Operations Exercise-2025 is being held on Oct. 6-17, 2025, under Türkiye’s hosting in Aksaz, Muğla. The exercise, organized to enhance interoperability between the Turkish and Polish naval forces, will also include the participation of one Underwater Offense (SAT) team from each country.

Türkiye continues to modernize its naval capabilities through domestic platforms, including the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship and domestically produced unmanned sea vehicles.

The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions with Greece, which disputes Türkiye's maritime rights. The two countries came close to an all-out war in the 1990s over the Aegean Sea, and they remain vigilant, while Türkiye focuses on developing its domestic defense industry.