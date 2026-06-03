The Turkish Naval Forces Command will begin its Sea Wolf-2/2026 ("Denizkurdu") exercise on Thursday, conducting large-scale operations across the Black Sea, the Sea of Marmara, the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean until June 14.

The exercise will involve 125 naval assets, 60 aircraft and approximately 18,000 personnel from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), including land, naval, air, gendarmerie, coast guard and special forces units, Rear Adm. Alper Doğukanlı said during a briefing at the Naval Warfare Center Command in Gölcük.

Doğukanlı said the drill aims to evaluate the operational command and control capabilities of naval units, enhance combat readiness and improve decision-making skills in a multi-threat environment while testing interoperability among participating forces.

According to the exercise schedule, combat readiness activities and live-fire training will take place from June 4-6, followed by operational scenarios in a multi-threat environment from June 7-10.

A distinguished visitors day will be held in the Gulf of Antalya on June 11, while port visits by participating vessels between June 12 and 14 will conclude the exercise.

The drill will also include the participation of several civilian institutions, including Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs, the National Medical Rescue Team, the General Directorate of Forestry and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay).

A series of live-fire demonstrations featuring domestically developed defense systems are planned during the exercise. Doğukanlı said the distinguished visitors day will include launches of the ATMACA anti-ship missile, the AKYA heavyweight torpedo and the HISAR-D naval air defense missile.

Naval helicopters will also conduct firing exercises with Penguin and TEMREN missiles as well as training torpedoes.

Bayraktar TB3 armed unmanned aerial vehicles operating from the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu are scheduled to fire MAM-L and MAM-T smart munitions.

For the first time in a Turkish military exercise, a total of eight guided missiles and one torpedo will be fired. The PIRANA kamikaze unmanned surface vessel will also conduct an attack on a surface target from a distance of 3.5 kilometers at a speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

Live-fire activities will be conducted against four real targets in a secured 2,488-square-nautical-mile area of the Eastern Mediterranean protected by 27 ships and four aircraft.