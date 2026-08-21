Türkiye’s Defense Ministry has mapped 172 Turkish military cemeteries and memorials across 48 countries as part of a yearlong project documenting the legacy of Turkish soldiers and officials who died far from home.

The “Turkish Military Cemeteries and Memorials Abroad Map,” prepared by the ministry’s General Directorate of Mapping, brings together locations stretching across several continents and has been made available online through the directorate’s website.

Lt. Col. Fatih Kalle, who coordinated the project, said researchers worked with the Foreign Ministry and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to collect data before consulting several academic and military institutions to verify its historical accuracy.

Kalle said the map could be expanded as previously undocumented burial sites are identified, noting that historical accounts suggest additional graves may exist in villages and former battlefields.

Researchers also sought to accurately depict the uniforms, weapons, military equipment and other historical elements from the periods represented on the map.

Illustrations include Turkish soldiers serving in areas such as Yemen and India, as well as Ottoman-era ships and military aircraft. Aircraft associated with Turkish personnel buried at Brookwood Cemetery in Britain were depicted with their historical tail numbers, Kalle said.

The project also commemorates diplomats, military personnel, security officers and civilian officials who died while serving at Turkish missions abroad, including those who were eventually buried in Türkiye.

The map further depicts the Trans-Siberian Railway to commemorate Ottoman soldiers held along the route during World War I.

Images of the Refah and TCG Kocatepe vessels were also included in memory of personnel who died at sea and have no individual graves, according to Kalle.

Officials said the project could be updated as research identifies additional Turkish military cemeteries and memorials around the world.