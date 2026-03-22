The Ministry of Family and Social Services has completed 11 social risk maps that will guide it for targeted improvement.

The maps visualize geographically the social risks citizens face based on data analysis. A digital monitoring system based on the maps will be initially introduced in the cities of Gaziantep, Manisa, Niğde, Van, Sinop, Edirne, Aksaray, Adana, Izmir, Afyonkarahisar and Trabzon. The ministry plans to complete 24 more maps in the near future.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the project focused on “social risk points” for each household based on thoroughly analyzed social, economic and psycho-social indicators.

In addition to identifying the current situation, these points are intended to contribute to the early detection of social risks and the strengthening of preventative services. In line with the data obtained, a new implementation process will be launched under the "Family Guide" and "Children are Safe" digital tracking systems. These are integrated support mechanisms for high-risk households, which will be activated in coordination with various ministries and public institutions.

The ministry said that the social risk maps go beyond the traditional social assistance approach, forming the foundation of a data-driven, goal-oriented and preventative model. The aim is to empower families and protect children through efforts integrated with education, health, employment and local governments. As social risk points are applied in the field, the goal is to increase the capacity for early intervention, especially for vulnerable groups, and to ensure more effective use of public resources. Following the experience gained in specific provinces, the model will be gradually expanded across the country.

The social risk map is a system in which social risks that individuals and society may encounter are analyzed based on data and visualized at a geographical level. These maps allow for the holistic monitoring of various social phenomena, such as violence against women, child abuse, and the needs of persons with disabilities.

Risk analyses are conducted at the provincial, district, neighborhood and even household levels using 648 social indicators. Thanks to the data obtained, vulnerable groups are identified at an early stage, and protective/preventative social service policies are developed.