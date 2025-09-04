The anniversary of the Sivas Congress, a pivotal event in Türkiye’s struggle for independence and national unity, was marked with ceremonies attended by government officials, political party representatives and military leaders on Thursday. During the celebrations, Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) Bekir Bozdağ and other officials laid a wreath at the Atatürk Monument in Sivas, the central Anatolian city where the congress was held in 1919.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a statement highlighting the congress’s importance. “At this historic congress, mandates and protectorates were rejected, demonstrating that the nation must trust its own will and strength. One of the most important steps on the path to the founding of our Republic was taken. Our duty today is always to keep the spirit of the Sivas Congress alive, strengthen our unity and solidarity, and pass on our ideals of independence to future generations,” he said.

Erdoğan noted that the Sept. 4, 1919, congress, a turning point in the War of Independence, served as a historic guiding light. It showcased the Turkish nation’s determination for independence and its commitment to unity and solidarity, laying the foundation for the vision of a fully independent Türkiye. He added that the congress demonstrated that servitude is unacceptable and affirmed that the nation’s integrity and independence are paramount.

Under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, then a former Ottoman officer, an independence movement began in Anatolia after World War I, following the Ottoman defeat. Sivas was seen as a safe gathering place for supporters of independence. At the congress, participants discussed the country’s situation and decided to hold a national assembly in the city as soon as possible. The Sept. 4–11, 1919, congress is regarded as a crucial milestone in Turkish history, emphasizing the principles of “national sovereignty” and “national will” as essential for the state and laying the groundwork for the Republic.

Starting from Friday, a series of events will take place, including SOLOTÜRK demonstrations by the Turkish Armed Forces’ (TSK) aerobatic F-16 display team, as well as concerts and other performances. The celebrations will conclude Sept. 7 with chess tournaments and a classic car fair.