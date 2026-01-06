Türkiye marks the 99th anniversary of its National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Tuesday, highlighting the agency’s expanding role in counterterrorism, intelligence diplomacy and emerging security threats amid a shifting global order.

In a written message, the chief of the MIT, Ibrahim Kalın, said it continues to operate with a centuries-old state tradition while adapting its capabilities to modern challenges, including hybrid warfare, cyber threats and artificial intelligence-driven intelligence analysis.

The statement noted that the current international system is struggling to respond to simultaneous geopolitical and hybrid crises, as rule-based multilateralism weakens and interest-driven approaches gain prominence. Against this backdrop, Türkiye is pursuing a multidimensional and balanced foreign policy aligned with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “Century of Türkiye” vision, aiming to act not only as a regional power but also as a global stakeholder capable of contributing to conflict resolution beyond its borders.

Kalın underlined that the intelligence service blends human, technical and open-source intelligence with artificial intelligence technologies, prioritizing qualitative analysis and long-term strategic assessment over purely tactical operations, describing its approach as proactive, focused on preventing future threats before they materialize.

According to the statement, Türkiye carried out numerous successful intelligence-led operations in 2025, thwarting espionage activities, disrupting terrorist plots and countering cyberattacks. The agency said it maintains close coordination with other security institutions in combating terrorist organizations, including Daesh, al-Qaida, the PKK, Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and DHKP/C terror, as well as organized crime networks.

Its role in intelligence diplomacy was also emphasized, facilitating communication and mediation efforts in conflict zones ranging from Gaza and Ukraine to Somalia and Afghanistan. It said these efforts aim to prevent crises from escalating and contribute to regional and global stability.

Looking ahead to its centenary, Kalın reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to safeguarding Türkiye’s security “anytime and anywhere,” underscoring its mission to leave a safer and stronger country for future generations.

In 2025, the MIT conducted wide-ranging operations at home and abroad, focusing on armed groups, espionage cells, terrorist financing and cybercrime networks, according to information compiled from Turkish security sources.

Most recently, ahead of New Year's celebrations, Turkish intelligence detained Daesh suspect Ibrahim Burtakucin in the eastern city of Malatya while he was allegedly preparing an attack. Mehmet Gören, a senior Daesh-K terrorist figure who was tasked with carrying out a suicide attack on behalf of the terrorist group, was also captured last month by the intelligence agency.