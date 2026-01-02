Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) conducted wide-ranging operations at home and abroad in 2025, focusing on armed groups, espionage cells, terrorist financing and cybercrime networks, according to information compiled from Turkish security sources.

MIT’s operations included captures of senior Daesh and PKK figures abroad, dismantling of cyber networks inside Türkiye and coordination with partner services, reflecting what authorities described as a wider operational and diplomatic reach.

Counterterrorism home, abroad

In January, MIT neutralized two PKK/KCK members in northern Iraq's Hakurk region. The operatives, code-named "Mitra Mani" and "Ekin Dilda," were identified as Zeynep Aslan and Zeliha Mahcup.

Around the same period, Turkish intelligence captured Muhammad Dib Korali in Syria, identified in connection with the 2013 Reyhanlı bombing in Türkiye's Hatay province, which killed 53 people. The attack remains one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in the country's history.

MIT also conducted an operation in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province, neutralizing Islam Dotkanlou and Akam Shahe, senior figures within the PKK's Iran-based structure.

In February, Murat Keles, code-named "Berhudan Harun," was neutralized in Hakurk, and Medeni Altundere, linked to the group's France-based structure, was captured in Istanbul.

Another February action resulted in the capture of Temir Dukanci, identified as a key suspect in the Reyhanli bombing. Security sources said he attempted to flee from Syria while planning attacks against Turkish diplomatic missions using forged passports.

Daesh-linked arrests

One of the most significant counterterrorism successes came with the arrest of Özgür Altun, code-named "Abu Yasir Al Turki," a senior Daesh figure responsible for coordinating the movement of militants from Europe and Central Asia to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

Altun, identified as Daesh's highest-ranking Turkish media and logistics operative, was captured in a joint operation by MIT and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He was deported to Türkiye in June.

Later in the year, MIT brought Mehmet Gören, code-named "Yahya," another senior Daesh operative affiliated with the group's Khorasan Province (ISKP), to Türkiye after capturing him in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. Gören was reportedly involved in recruitment and suicide attack planning.

Ahead of New Year's celebrations, Turkish intelligence detained Daesh suspect Ibrahim Burtakucin in the eastern city of Malatya while he was allegedly preparing an attack.

In a separate operation ahead of New Year's celebrations, Turkish intelligence and police detained Daesh suspect Ibrahim Burtakucin in the eastern province of Malatya while he was allegedly preparing an attack.

Actions in Gaza hostage release

Beyond kinetic operations, MIT played a key diplomatic role in January by facilitating the release of five Thai nationals held hostage in Gaza.

Acting on instructions from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, MIT engaged in intelligence diplomacy with Hamas and coordinated closely with Thai authorities. The hostages were released amid broader negotiations that later resulted in a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel on Jan. 13, 2025.

Security sources said MIT maintained continuous contact with regional and international actors, emphasizing Türkiye's mediating role during the conflict.

Cybercrime and data protection

MIT also intensified efforts against cybercrime and illegal access to personal data in 2025. In coordination with the Gendarmerie General Command, the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM) and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), multiple operations were carried out across several provinces.

Authorities dismantled illegal query systems used to access citizens' personal data without authorization.

Investigations revealed that a software marketed to lawyers under the names Avatar and Adalet falsely claimed integration with Türkiye's National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP).

Five suspects, including the developers, were arrested.

In another operation, security forces uncovered a cyber espionage network using fake mobile base stations to send fraudulent SMS messages impersonating public institutions and telecom operators. Seven foreign nationals were caught in the act and later arrested.

Throughout the year, more than 1,200 fraudulent websites linked to cyber fraud schemes were shut down.

Espionage and counterintelligence

MIT also conducted high-profile counterintelligence operations. In October, Turkish authorities detained Serkan Çiçek in Istanbul on charges of spying for Israel's intelligence service Mossad. Investigators said Çiçek was in contact with an Israeli online operations officer and admitted involvement in intelligence activities targeting Palestinian activists.

On the same day, lawyer Tuğrulhan Dip was arrested for allegedly supplying information to Mossad-linked operatives. Authorities said Dip had collaborated with multiple private detectives previously convicted of espionage.

Later, operations in Istanbul and the southern city of Adana led to the arrest of additional suspects linked to cyber espionage networks with international connections.

Crackdown on financing networks

MIT also targeted the financial networks of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group that orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

In July, coordinated raids across nine provinces led to the detention of 24 suspects accused of financing the group through a nationwide chain of retail markets. Authorities appointed trustees to the companies involved.

Separately, seven FETÖ members attempting to flee abroad after their convictions were upheld by Türkiye's top court were captured in operations spanning six provinces.

The intelligence agency marks its 98th anniversary this year. Although it traces its roots to Teşkilat-ı Mahsusa (literally, Secret Organization) founded in 1913 during the final years of the Ottoman Empire, MIT, in the modern sense, was conceived in 1927 upon orders of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye. It was called the National Security Service, or MEH, back then. MIT rose its profile during the Cold War when Türkiye was aligned with the Western alliance against the Soviet Union. This cooperation led to the MEH's valuable intelligence work in the Balkans in particular. In 1965, MIT was renamed to its current name.