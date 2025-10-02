Foreign Ministry sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday that the state of Turkish citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, intercepted by Israel in international waters, was being monitored.

Sources said the embassy in Tel Aviv launched efforts to provide consular services to Turkish nationals, and families of citizens were being regularly updated on developments following the raid.

Israel illegally detained hundreds of activists aboard the vessels heading to Gaza under Israeli siege after boarding the vessels late Wednesday and early Thursday. The flotilla hosts both activists living in Türkiye and foreign nationals of Turkish origin. Earlier, Turkish prosecutors announced that a probe was launched against Israel’s actions toward 24 activists. The number of illegally detained Turkish activists is unclear, though media outlets reported early Thursday that this number had risen to 28. The Global Movement to Gaza Türkiye, representing Turkish activists, said on its Twitter account that there were 56 activists from Türkiye aboard the flotilla.