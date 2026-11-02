President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has instructed officials to reconsider proposed changes to Türkiye's alimony system, calling for a comprehensive and equitable framework that protects both women and men from financial hardship following divorce.

The directive follows a Constitutional Court decision striking down the phrase "indefinitely" from Article 175 of the Turkish Civil Code on Sept. 30, which governs post-divorce alimony payments.

According to Sabah newspaper, Erdoğan reportedly requested a broader review of an initial draft amid concerns that the proposed changes could create new financial difficulties for either party.

The earlier proposal linked alimony payments to the length of marriage, suggesting a five-year payment period for marriages lasting up to 10 years and payments equivalent to half the marriage duration for longer unions.

However, concerns over the potential impact on spouses from both short- and long-term marriages prompted officials to reconsider the formula.

The revised framework is expected to consider factors including age, health, employment opportunities, income, marriage duration and financial circumstances following divorce.

Officials are also considering consultations with women's organizations, legal experts, academics, family court judges and relevant public institutions.

The Family and Social Services Ministry is expected to contribute to the discussions as authorities seek a more balanced approach to post-divorce financial obligations.