Türkiye must continuously strengthen its military deterrence to ensure peace and stability, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, arguing that the country’s ability to remain an "island of stability" in a volatile region depends on the strength of its armed forces and defense capabilities.

Speaking about regional security challenges amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, Erdoğan said Türkiye’s stability is rooted in its national character and the deterrent power of the Turkish Armed Forces. He emphasized that Ankara is committed to further strengthening the military through sustained investment and support.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye recently achieved record levels in defense and aerospace exports and that the Turkish Armed Forces received praise from allies during a NATO exercise in Germany. He added that such achievements would not have been possible if Türkiye had listened to critics who opposed missile testing and military development.

The president also said authorities are taking comprehensive measures to protect the country’s borders and airspace amid current tensions. He noted that Türkiye coordinated closely with NATO to address the incident involving a missile launched by Iran heading toward Türkiye and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye has maintained its course despite embargoes and external pressures, saying the country remains determined to strengthen its capabilities and avoid traps that could undermine national security.

“We will leave this country to our children as a nation they can be proud of,” he said, pledging continued efforts to enhance Türkiye’s defense capacity and national resilience.

A ballistic projectile fired from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.