A ballistic projectile fired from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

In a written statement, the ministry said the ballistic munition was detected after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was engaged in time before posing a direct threat to Turkish territory.

Debris found in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province was identified as belonging to air defense munitions used during the interception, the ministry said. Officials added that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

“A ballistic munition fired from Iran and detected heading toward Turkish airspace after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace was engaged and neutralized in time by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the statement said.

Moreover, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran published a statement posted on social media noting relevant institutions were monitoring the situation in real time and operating in full coordination.

“Our determination and capacity to ensure the security of our country and our nation are at the highest level,” Duran said, adding that Türkiye would take all necessary measures to defend its territory and airspace.

Duran said Ankara would respond to any hostile acts within the framework of international law and would continue consultations and cooperation with NATO and allied countries.

He also urged media outlets and social media users to act responsibly and avoid sharing unverified information that could cause public panic.

Türkiye continues to pursue diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting stability in the region, Duran said.