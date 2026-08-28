Türkiye should turn its geopolitical advantages into technological and production capacity that is difficult to replace as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals increasingly reshape global alliances, a report by the country’s National Intelligence Academy said Friday.

The report, titled “Alliances, Strategic Competition and Türkiye in the Technopolitical Order,” examined how technological transformation is changing international competition, alliances and the global distribution of power.

It said artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals and energy infrastructure have moved beyond economic competition to become central elements of national security, industrial policy and strategic autonomy.

Talha Köse, head of the National Intelligence Academy, noted Türkiye’s key challenge was to convert its geopolitical position into technological and manufacturing strength and secure an indispensable role in critical value chains.

The report described the emerging international landscape as “controlled techno-bloc formation,” in which economic ties continue while strategic dependencies are increasingly reorganized around trusted partners.

It said the United States, China and the European Union were responding to technological competition through different models. Washington has focused on building technology and security networks, Beijing relies on its manufacturing scale and industrial depth, while the EU is seeking to combine regulatory influence with industrial policy.

For Türkiye, the report highlighted NATO membership, economic integration with Europe, industrial infrastructure and ties across multiple regions as strategic advantages.

It recommended a model combining “selective integration” with domestic capacity building rather than relying exclusively on a single geopolitical bloc or pursuing broad balancing.

The report said Türkiye should strengthen AI applications in defense, finance, logistics and industry while specializing in selected segments of semiconductor value chains.

It also called for a sector-based critical technology and supply-chain inventory and greater coordination between technology diplomacy, defense requirements, energy planning, trade and investment policies.

Türkiye’s long-term strategic weight, it said, will depend on its ability to transform geopolitical influence into lasting technological and manufacturing capabilities.