Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in coordination with the gendarmerie forces, detained two suspects in an operation targeting cyber espionage networks in Istanbul and Adana, security sources said Saturday.

The operation, carried out under the direction of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, aimed to dismantle a cybercrime organization involved in illegal data access and digital espionage.

Authorities said the two suspects, identified as having ties to an international cybercrime group, were taken into custody, and numerous digital materials linked to illicit cyber activities were seized during the raids.

In their statements, the suspects reportedly confessed to their crimes and shared key details about methods used to illegally obtain personal data and the networks they were affiliated with.

The suspects were arrested under Cyber Security Law No. 7545 for their alleged roles in cyber espionage. Officials said arrest warrants were also issued for additional suspects believed to be abroad.

Investigators added that the probe would expand based on new findings to identify more individuals connected to the organization. As part of the operation, authorities blocked 24 websites found to host panels for querying compromised personal data.