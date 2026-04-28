As Parliament passed a new law to restrict social media for children, the minister of Family and Social Services says there may be more on the way.

The country has been working since 2024 on new restrictions targeting social media use by children under 15, as part of a broader effort to protect families in the digital age, Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said on Tuesday. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Göktaş said that one of the key pillars of the government’s Family Protection and Strengthening Action Plan is safeguarding children and families in an increasingly digital environment. "On the one hand, we aim to raise digital literacy awareness among families, but on the other, we will not leave our children at the mercy of algorithms, big companies, and digital and technology firms,” she said. "We know very well that they generate significant profits through these platforms and over our children.”

She said that the ministry held workshops in 2024 on digital addiction, bringing together parents, children, and experts, as well as separate sessions focused on protecting children in digital spaces. She noted that children, particularly while gaming, tend to choose darker, more powerful characters, often associated with weapons, and may sometimes identify with them in real life, a trend she described as striking and concerning.

Pointing to rising screen time, Göktaş said children’s age of entry into social media has dropped to as young as six.

She also warned of the long-term risks of children’s digital footprint, saying online activity at a young age could lead to legal consequences later. "In the coming years, children under 15 may face various legal cases simply because of what they shared online. We are already seeing such cases. Content posted at age 14 can resurface at 17 or 18, leading to serious legal outcomes that could affect their lives. This is very dangerous, and parents need to be aware.”

The minister said the government’s goal is not to ban platforms but to regulate them. She noted that similar regulations are being introduced globally, citing measures in the EU, Australia, France and Spain, adding that Türkiye has developed its own model based on international examples.

Under the planned regulation, social media platforms will be required to implement age verification systems for users under 15, appoint representatives if they have more than 1 million users in Türkiye, remove inappropriate content within one hour, eliminate misleading advertisements, and strengthen parental control tools.

Göktaş also said that, for the first time, gaming platforms will be included in the regulatory framework. Under amendments to the relevant law, platforms with more than 100,000 users will be required to appoint representatives in Türkiye.

Sanctions will apply to non-compliant companies, she said, adding that a secondary regulation is expected within six months, after which the rules will be fully implemented nationwide.

"This regulation requires about six months, as a bylaw needs to be issued,” she said. "The process will involve the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), the cybersecurity department, experts and other stakeholders. We, as the ministry, will also contribute our views, because protecting children is a necessity.” She emphasized that families must also be part of the process. "Our aim is to supervise and provide a safer digital environment for children. We want them to exist and be empowered in that space, but if dependency arises, we also want to prevent it. We are setting a norm,” she said.

The new law bans children under the age of 15 from entering social media while tasking companies to set up safe online spaces for them. It put Türkiye on the map of countries seeking ways to protect the impressionable young people from online risks, from radicalization to fraud, sexual abuse and cyberbullying. The law has been on the agenda of lawmakers for some time now, but two school shootings earlier this month appear to be fast-tracking its passing. The second school shooting in the province of Kahramanmaraş by a 14-year-old boy sparked a debate about social media. In the aftermath of the attack that killed 10 people, a barrage of online threats against schools was uncovered, and security forces found out that those behind the threats were mostly underage. The perpetrator’s reported online activity linking him to manipulative content promoting violence has also raised concerns.

Türkiye abstained from using the term “ban” for children, but the bill rather refers to the move as creating safe digital spaces for children under the age of 15. An age verification system will be introduced to prevent children’s access to inappropriate content. Social media companies will be tasked with informing users of the restrictions. They will also be mandated to provide clear, user-friendly parental control tools. These tools will include management of accounts (of children), parental permission for subscription-based processes, purchases or rentals, as well as monitoring usage time and options to restrict screen time for children. Social media companies will also be mandated to prevent deceptive ads. Companies with more than 10 million daily accesses from Türkiye will be required to comply with the authorities’ order to take measures against social media accounts within one hour.

Separately, the bill requires gaming platforms to sell or host unrated games or mandate hosting them at the highest age limit.

The law is expected to be given final approval by the president within 15 days. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has already announced that they would take measures to mitigate the online risks to children’s safety and privacy, in remarks in the wake of school shootings.

Australia was the first country to introduce restrictions on social media access for children under 16 last December. The restrictions led social media companies to revoke access to more than 4 million accounts. In March, Indonesia followed suit, while Spain, France and the United Kingdom are working on measures to restrict social media access to children.

Göktaş said Türkiye recently hosted an international summit on protecting children in digital environments and issued a joint declaration with UNICEF. "All countries are going through a similar process,” she said. "At the summit, one of the key points was that no country can address this issue alone. Technology is evolving rapidly.” She said the declaration calls on technology companies to prevent harmful content targeting children from the design stage of games and digital services. "We are also implementing an age verification system. This is a comprehensive and secure policy. Türkiye is one of the leading countries in this area,” she said. "Our goal is to protect children, ensure a safer digital environment, and not leave families alone in this process.”