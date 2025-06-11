The U.S. Central Command chief on Tuesday praised the role Türkiye has played in unifying Syria as the latter grapples with numerous challenges following over a decade of civil war.

Asked about ongoing efforts to integrate the northeast with the country's leadership in Damascus, CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said the talks are "actually going well right now," but acknowledged that there are "some sticking points" remaining.

"What's happening is you have the Syrian Kurds are talking directly to (Syrian President Ahmed) al-Sharaa, and the Syrian government right now," Kurilla said during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

One of Türkiye's main priorities in Syria, following the fall of Bashar Assad in December and the coming to power of a new Syrian government, is the elimination of the PKK's Syrian wing, the YPG, through its integration into the new national army.

A deal was signed in March by Syria’s interim president and Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named "Mazloum Kobani," the ringleader of the YPG. Damascus shunned an open conflict with the YPG and sought a deal for their integration into the new Syrian army.

The YPG currently occupies one-third of Syria's territory, including most of the country's oil and gas fields. Türkiye, which suffered from cross-border attacks by the YPG, supported the Syrian opposition through military offensives in Syria’s north in the past decade and liberated parts of northern Syria from the YPG's grip.

"Türkiye has played a very positive role in that. That is a big piece for the stability, in terms of that. I think they got to figure out how to run all of the administration of their country. They have a few people that are running the country right now. I am very concerned with the stability, but I think the fact that we are at the table now, having those discussions, the upside is great. The downside is very low to being at the table," he added.

Asked if the U.S.' train and equip mission for Syrian partners should be modified to include government forces, Kurilla said: "I think that would have to be a wait and see."

"I think the fact that we're at the table right now having this discussion, and that will allow us to make an assessment of that, if that would be a wise choice."

Türkiye has urged Syria’s interim administration to address the YPG’s control over large parts of northern Syria and is currently closely monitoring the integration of the SDF into the Syrian government. Ankara is a major supporter of the al-Sharaa-led administration and also backs the March deal.

The issue strains Turkish-U.S. ties as Ankara warns its NATO ally against aiding terror elements that threaten its national security, something Washington continues to do despite promising to remove the group from the Turkish border area.