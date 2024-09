Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said on Monday that Türkiye would safeguard the right of late Turkish-US activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi and an ongoing investigation into her death in West Bank while protesting Israeli illegal settlements would continue both on local and “international level.” Eygi was killed in gunfire by Israeli troops during the protest earlier this month and was buried in western Türkiye.

