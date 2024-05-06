“Border is an honor” is the motto of Türkiye, which straddles Asia and Europe. A popular destination for illegal immigrants, the country has recently reinforced its land borders, which are slightly below 3,000 kilometers (1,865 miles). Also, fighting the threat of terrorism from groups including the PKK and Daesh, Türkiye taps into technology to protect its borders.

Along with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Türkiye started utilizing unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to prevent illegal crossings into the country, according to a report by the Turkish newspaper Sabah. UGVs join the growing inventory of Turkish security forces for border security, from electro-optical surveillance towers to thermal cameras and sound warning systems, as well as systems to detect underground tunnels for illegal crossings.

Borders host a string of conventional measures, from ditches to fences, which are nowadays surrounded by high-tech measures, primarily radars and sensors. The Land Forces Command Operations Center, based in the capital, Ankara, also has access to the systems. The country’s border security measures are also followed by friendly countries and allies, which occasionally send delegations to the borders to adopt similar technologies in their countries.

Locally-made Barkan and Kapgan UGVs are being integrated with Acar ground surveillance radar produced by Aselsan and Retinar PTR-X perimeter surveillance radar manufactured by Meteksan to detect illegal crossings instantly.

Kapgan, produced by Havelsan, boasts superior maneuverability thanks to its wheeled structure, allowing operations in all weather and terrain conditions and different visibility levels. In addition, the vehicle platform is equipped with interfaces to carry additional loads when necessary, making it an ideal solution for tactical operations. Thanks to the Havelsan Autonomy Package, Kapgan is designed to withstand electronic warfare (EW) with its autonomous patrol capabilities, GPS-independent mission execution, dynamic route planning, return home functionality in case of link loss and drivable path analysis. This package makes Kapgan a reliable solution in various operational scenarios.

With its 5-kilometer tactical data link, GSM and satellite communication infrastructure, 4-meter (13-foot) perimeter surveillance mast and high-tech sensor systems, Kapgan provides day and night vision and sensing capabilities for its environment. Additionally, the vehicle is integrated with a wired or wireless drone that acts as a relay in cases where the range is insufficient, ensuring uninterrupted communication via the drone’s integrated modem and monitoring areas out of sight. This feature increases the vehicle’s surveillance, reconnaissance and operational capabilities. Kapgan is developed by hybrid/swarm digital unity mission execution, providing an effective solution against asymmetric threats, automatic target tracking, residential area operations, reconnaissance, surveillance, patrol and tactical transfers.

Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk, press and public relations adviser of the Ministry of National Defense, said in a press briefing last week that 364 people, including nine terrorists, were caught within the past week as they tried to cross into Türkiye while 2,264 others were prevented from crossing the border. Aktürk told reporters that security forces captured 3,133 people trying to cross into Türkiye since Jan. 1 illegally and another 50,860 people were prevented from crossing the border in the same period.

Those succeeding to infiltrate into Türkiye often head to the country’s western land border to cross into Europe or the Aegean coast of the country. On the eastern border, Türkiye reinforced a concrete wall with more precast concrete blocks and troops.

The Interior Ministry announced earlier that in 2022, a total of 124,441 irregular migrants were deported, and some 58,758 Syrians made voluntary returns to the safe zones in northern Syria. Data shared by the ministry revealed that this was the highest number of deportations in Türkiye’s history, up by some 161% compared to 2021.

Ankara views “international injustice” as the leading cause of irregular migration. According to Turkish officials, it is necessary to improve conditions in the countries where illegal migrants hail from, along with the need for voluntary returns in line with international standards for intercepted irregular migrants. The country has been working to revive economic life and rebuild infrastructure in neighboring Syria’s northern regions to repatriate refugees who fled the decadelong civil war there.

Türkiye also emphasizes that the issue needs international cooperation and seeks to establish bilateral, regional and international groups to ensure cooperation.

Last year, Türkiye joined forces with the United Kingdom to slow the flow of irregular migrants passing through its northern and western territory on their way to Europe. A new operational center comprising Turkish and British police will cooperate in sharing customs data, information, intelligence, staff and technology to disrupt and dismantle human trafficking gangs and the manufacture and supply of materials that enable small boat crossings.