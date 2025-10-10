Türkiye is one of the countries contributing the most to the Gaza peace process, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in northern Rize province, Erdoğan said: "We welcome that Gaza will breathe again after two years of oppression. The door for permanent peace has been opened."

Ankara has done everything it could to bring peace, tranquility and security to Gaza as soon as possible, Erdoğan said, adding that a continuation of genocide would have heavy costs.

“What's important from now on is the agreement's strict implementation. We will shoulder the burden of responsibility during the implementation process as well,” the president added.