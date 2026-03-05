NATO member Türkiye said Thursday it remains committed to regional stability but reserves the right to respond to hostile actions regardless of their origin, after a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish territory was intercepted by NATO air defenses.

The missile, fired from Iran on Wednesday and passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace, was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to Turkish officials.

Fragments that fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province after the interception belonged to an air defense missile used in the operation. No casualties were reported.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi following the interception.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan conveyed Türkiye’s reaction to the incident and stressed the importance of avoiding steps that could escalate tensions or trigger a wider regional conflict.

Iran on Thursday rejected accusations that it launched a ballistic missile toward NATO-member Türkiye.

The Iranian General Staff of the Armed Forces said Türkiye's accounts of a missile fired toward Turkish territory were false and were "firmly rejected."

Iran's armed forces respect the sovereignty of neighboring and friendly country Türkiye, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Türkiye said a NATO defense system intercepted a ballistic missile in its border region. Part of the interceptor missile fell in an open area in the province of Hatay. No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what the Iranian missile's intended target may have been.

The New York Times, citing U.S. military officials, reported that the projectile may have been aimed at the key NATO air base in Incirlik.

Türkiye has largely remained neutral in the war with Iran. However, U.S. troops are stationed in the country. The NATO air base is located in Incirlik in the southern Turkish province of Adana.

According to U.S. figures, around 1,500 military personnel are stationed there. The base is considered an important military hub in the region.

Since the war began on Saturday, Iran has repeatedly attacked U.S. interests in the region, including military bases and diplomatic missions.

Deterrence capability

The missile incident came as Turkish leaders emphasized the need to maintain strong defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that Türkiye must continue strengthening its military deterrence to maintain peace and stability, stressing that the country’s status as an “island of stability” in a volatile region depends on the strength of its armed forces and defense capabilities.

He said authorities are taking comprehensive measures to protect Türkiye’s borders and airspace amid current tensions. Erdoğan added that Türkiye coordinated closely with NATO to address the missile incident and prevent similar events in the future.

The president said Türkiye had maintained its course despite embargoes and external pressures and remains determined to strengthen its capabilities while avoiding developments that could undermine national security.

“We will leave this country to our children as a nation they can be proud of,” Erdoğan said, pledging continued efforts to enhance Türkiye’s defense capacity and national resilience.

PJAK move

The Defense Ministry sources also said Ankara is closely monitoring the escalating tensions caused by the attacks by Israel and the United States, emphasizing that regional problems can only be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means. They reiterated that Türkiye is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at a solution.

Türkiye is also closely watching the activities of the PJAK, the Iranian branch of the PKK terrorist group, the sources said, noting that the group’s actions threaten Iran’s security and regional stability.

The statement followed reports of discussions between the PJAK and the U.S. about the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

On Tuesday, sources told Reuters that the PJAK had consulted with the U.S. about whether and how to target Iranian security positions in the western part of the country.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU and has been responsible for more than 40,000 deaths.

In May, the group announced its dissolution and the end of its four-decade terror campaign that cost tens of thousands of lives in Türkiye as well as in Iraq and Syria.

In Syria, the PKK operates through its local offshoot, the YPG, which has been allied with the U.S. for more than a decade under the pretext of fighting Daesh terrorists. Washington’s support for the group has been a source of tension with Ankara, which has repeatedly urged its NATO ally to cut ties with the PKK/YPG.

The YPG agreed to integrate into the new Syrian army following clashes in northern Syria earlier in January.

The ministry sources also said no unusual activity or troop buildup had been observed along the Türkiye-Iran border despite the ongoing conflict between Iran and the U.S.-Israel alliance, adding that all necessary precautions have been taken at the highest level.