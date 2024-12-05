Türkiye on Thursday reaffirmed its support for the protection of Syria's territorial integrity and expressed its commitment toward stability in the country.

The statement following the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) comes amid intensifying clashes and anti-regime forces' lightning advance across northern Syria that last week saw them capture the commercial hub of Aleppo.

They took the key city of Hama on Thursday, bringing them another major victory and dealing a new blow to the Assad regime and his Russian and Iranian allies.

Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the NSC said the latest developments in Syria "once again highlighted the importance of taking necessary measures to protect the security of the civilian population and their property and that the regime should reconcile with its own people and the legitimate opposition."

Türkiye has "consistently supported the protection of Syria's territorial integrity and unity" and is "ready to contribute all necessary resources to this end," the statement read.

Terror groups trying to take advantage of the instability in Syria and aiming to deal a blow to its unity will not be given a free hand, said the NSC, emphasizing that all threats by these groups to Turkish national security will be eliminated.

Regarding the cease-fire in Lebanon, the council said Türkiye hopes the deal would be permanent.

It stressed the importance of adhering to international law and the resolutions of the U.N. Security Council in order to put an end to Israel's "boundless massacres and aggression."

The council also reiterated that Türkiye would maintain its stance for a "fair and lasting solution to the issue of Palestine."

