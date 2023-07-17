The Migration Directorate said on Monday that the number of foreigners in Türkiye currently stands at 4,893,752 as it sought to counter exaggerated claims and disinformation on social media platforms.

“A total of 1,169 districts countrywide, where numbers of foreign nationals exceed 20% of the local Turkish population, are not accepting new applications for residency permits and 54 districts of Istanbul are currently closed,” the directorate said in a statement.

Its clarification came after pro-opposition media, as well as Ümit Özdağ, head of the Victory Party (ZP) who is known for his staunch anti-refugee stance, on Sunday claimed that there were 17 million migrants in Türkiye.

“During the election period, the number of refugees was much higher than announced,” Özdağ claimed via his Twitter account, referring to the general and presidential polls Türkiye held in May.

“We’re announcing clearly; there are 13 million refugees and illegal migrants here,” Özdağ claimed, citing a previous statement from the migration directorate about how the Turkish population is outdone by more than 20% in all provinces.

As of July 1, 2022, the number of foreign nationals in 63 provinces surpassed 20% of the local Turkish population, and not 39 but 10 districts of Istanbul are closed for new residency applications, the directorate said in its previous statement.

Quoting the figures, Özdağ alleged the statement makes it clear the mentioned number surpasses 20% of the 85.2 million Turkish population and equals 17 million migrants.

“The number of migrants registered is announced weekly on our institution’s website. Baseless comments and figures released especially on social media platforms do not reflect the truth,” the directorate said, stressing that it would “continue fighting irregular migration with determination.”

Türkiye hosts the largest refugee community in the world, including some 3.3 million Syrians who streamed into the country from its southeastern neighbor when a civil war broke out more than a decade ago, but their existence became campaigning material starting earlier this year amid economic turmoil, including high inflation. The issue of their repatriation was used with harsh rhetoric by opposition figures, including presidential runner Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, to appeal to nationalist voters.

Özdağ has been the primary advocate of the forced return of Syrian refugees in Türkiye, as well as people of other nationalities who he claims “invaded” Türkiye. ZP won 2.2% of the vote in the parliamentary elections and endorsed Kılıçdaroğlu against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the May 28 runoff.

Erdoğan also pledged the repatriation of Syrian refugees but insists that it will be “safe, voluntary and dignified,” only after stability and security are upheld in Syria.

The government is engaged in rebuilding projects in Syria’s north, liberated from terrorists with Turkish army assistance, to encourage the return of refugees. ZP and other opposition parties, however, call for the immediate return of refugees.

Özdağ, an academic, rode a wave of popularity amid soaring anti-refugee sentiment in Türkiye, which far-rightists blame on refugees’ burden on the economy.

He had intended to travel to Syria this month to “make observations and show the people how life is back to normal” in the war-torn country but his visa application was rejected by Syrian regime authorities.