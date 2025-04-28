Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed claims in Israeli media about “pressuring” the Palestinian group Hamas about a cease-fire in the Gaza war.

The claim that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan forced Hamas to make concessions in cease-fire talks at the meeting he held with Hamas officials in Qatar “does not reflect the truth,” Deputy Foreign Minister Öncü Keçeli said in a statement.

Fidan was in Doha on Sunday to meet with Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the Hamas Shura Council. The meeting focused on Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation and cease-fire negotiations. Sources confirmed that Hamas is committed to securing a permanent cease-fire.

On Monday, Haaretz, citing Palestinian officials affiliated with Hamas, reported that Türkiye had pressured Hamas to make concessions following a request from the United States.

However, according to Middle East Eye, insiders in Ankara say Türkiye has been working to broker a deal to present to Washington and, if possible, directly to U.S. President Donald Trump, to secure another cease-fire, rather than putting pressure on the Hamas leadership.

After the Doha meeting, Fidan said the Palestinian side had expressed readiness for a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire and urged the international community to increase pressure on Israel for peace.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to a two-state solution, stressing that Türkiye would continue supporting Palestine’s just cause.

The blockade on Gaza, which has kept humanitarian aid out for nearly two months, was also discussed, with an emphasis on the urgent need for a solution. Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's ongoing efforts to foster peace on both international platforms and through direct bilateral negotiations.