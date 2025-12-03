Turkish authorities have strengthened security measures along the Türkiye-Iraq border in the southeastern province of Hakkari, where a newly constructed security wall and a network of deep trenches aim to curb illegal crossings, smuggling activities and potential terrorist threats, officials announced on Wednesday.

The 2,152-meter (7,060-foot) modular concrete wall, built in the Derecik district’s Anadağ village, was completed last year under the coordination of the Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Migration Management and the Hakkari Governor’s Office. The project also includes a 10-kilometer (6-mile) trench system measuring 7 meters deep and 7 meters wide.

Military units stationed in the area operate using advanced surveillance technologies to monitor the frontier. Panoramic wall-mounted cameras, thermal PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) systems and night-vision equipment feed into a centralized monitoring hub within the border outpost, enabling rapid responses to any suspicious movement. The measures also include acoustic sensors capable of detecting vibrations and movements along the wall.

The 1st Border Battalion's commander told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the reinforced physical security structures have proven effective in deterring illegal activity. “The 2,152-meter modular concrete wall provides significant deterrence. Our surveillance systems, including panoramic and thermal cameras, are fully integrated and monitored 24/7 from our operations center. Our unit is determined to fulfill every task assigned to it,” the commander said.

The region, which includes the Hacıbey Stream marking part of the Türkiye-Iraq boundary, is designated as a First-Degree Military Restricted Zone under Turkish law. Local residents are allowed controlled access to water resources during dry seasons through gates built along the trenches, provided that requests are coordinated with local authorities.

Officials say the combined system of artificial and natural barriers, supported by continuous reconnaissance and drone monitoring, has significantly improved security along the border and enhanced the military’s ability to intervene in illegal incidents.

Between 2017 and 2025, 363 kilometers of security walls and 367 kilometers of patrol roads have been built along 560 kilometers of the 1,182-kilometer-long eastern border with Iran, covering 81 kilometers in Ağrı, 54 kilometers in Iğdır, 19 kilometers in Hakkari and 209 kilometers in Van provinces.