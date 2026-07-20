Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Monday reaffirmed the country's commitment to the Montreux Convention on the 90th anniversary of the deal regarding Türkiye’s straits.

“The Convention, which reaffirmed our country's sovereignty over the Turkish Straits as its internal waters, has been implemented by Türkiye with neutrality, transparency and diligence for the past 90 years," the ministry said in a statement.

"As one of the main guarantees of peace, security and stability in the Black Sea, the Convention has consistently remained in force in both times of peace and war, proving its enduring value," it added.

"As it has done to date, Türkiye will continue to implement the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits with the same determination in the years ahead," the ministry said.

First enacted in November 1936, the 29-article Montreux Convention grants Türkiye control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles, allowing it to regulate the passage of naval warships while guaranteeing free transit for civilian vessels in peacetime.

The treaty imposes strict limits on non-Black Sea states, including caps on warship tonnage and a maximum stay of 21 days in the Black Sea.

Notably, under Article 21, Türkiye has the right to close the straits to protect itself in times of war or when it perceives an imminent threat.

The Convention is under the spotlight as Black Sea security faces the risk of spillover from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.