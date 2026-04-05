The Directorate of Communication’s Center for Combating Disinformation rejected claims that its air defense systems shot down a U.S. F-15 fighter jet and that it is supplying Iran with advanced anti-aircraft and UAV missiles.

In a statement on Saturday, the center said allegations on some social media accounts, claiming that Türkiye supplied Iran with advanced anti-aircraft and UAV missiles, and that a reportedly downed U.S. F-15 fighter jet was struck by a Turkish-made shoulder-fired air defense system, are unfounded.

“Such baseless allegations, whose origin can be inferred, constitute deliberate psychological warfare and black propaganda aimed at undermining Türkiye’s constructive role in regional crises, as well as its diplomacy and peace-oriented efforts.

Türkiye maintains a principled stance focused on preserving peace and stability across all processes in the region. These perception management operations, targeting Türkiye’s globally recognized diplomatic achievements, seek to mislead international public opinion. No credence should be given to such malicious disinformation campaigns intended to manipulate the public and disrupt the delicate balance in the region. It is of utmost importance to exercise caution against speculative claims originating from non-official sources,” the Center said in a statement.

As the U.S.-Israel-Iran war rages, Türkiye fights its own war against disinformation. The center last week rejected claims that Türkiye would side with Iran in the war and make an incursion into Lebanon to that extent.

Türkiye has been neutral in the U.S.-Israel-Iran war despite having close ties with the U.S. and Iran. Instead, it preferred a role as mediator to end the conflict that threatens a lingering instability in the region. On March 29, Pakistan hosted talks with Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia aimed at ending the conflict in Iran, with early discussions centered on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in an intense phone diplomacy over the past weeks to end the conflict. As Foreign Ministry sources announced, he held discussions with a wide range of regional and international officials to evaluate efforts to secure a cease-fire.

Positioned at the intersection of Europe and Asia and at the heart of a volatile Middle East, Türkiye faces significant challenges in preserving neutrality. Despite this, the government continues to pursue what it describes as a “peace diplomacy” approach, aiming to engage all parties and promote de-escalation without becoming directly involved in the conflict.

Iran's military said on Sunday that it destroyed three U.S. aircraft involved in a search operation for a crew member of a downed American fighter jet.

Iran and the U.S. had been racing since Friday to locate a second crew member of an F-15E before U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the officer had been recovered in a search and rescue operation.

"The enemy's intruding aircraft in southern Isfahan, including two Black Hawk helicopters and one C-130 military transport aircraft, were struck and are now burning," the military's central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said.

It added that the rescue operation had "failed."

State media shared images of charred wreckage scattered across a desert area, with smoke still emanating from the site.

Iranian media reported that strikes during the rescue operation killed five people in southwestern Iran, though it was not immediately clear whether they were civilians or military personnel.

Since Friday, Iranian media have also shared footage showing local residents, some carrying flags and rifles, searching for the pilot after authorities announced bounties for information.

Early on Sunday, Trump said the second crew member was "SAFE and SOUND" following the operation.

Türkiye itself faces the spillover of the conflict. A ballistic missile was intercepted by NATO defense system in Türkiye on March 30, the fourth since the war broke out on Feb. 28. Iran has denied firing the missiles while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Fidan last Tuesday and warned of “repeated false-flag operations aimed at undermining regional ties.”