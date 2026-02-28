Türkiye on Saturday rejected social media claims that it supported recent attacks on Iran, calling them disinformation and reiterating that its airspace, territory and maritime zones are not used for military operations in conflicts to which it is not a party.

Authorities said allegations circulating online that Türkiye facilitated or assisted the strikes were unfounded and intended to mislead the public.

Officials stressed that Ankara does not allow its air, land or maritime assets to be used in ways that would benefit any side in an external conflict, describing the policy as a core principle of the country’s foreign and security approach.

They added that Türkiye exercises full sovereignty over its airspace, territory and maritime jurisdiction areas, and that any activity within those zones is conducted solely in line with national security assessments and under the supervision of relevant authorities.

The government also urged the public to disregard speculative or unverified reports and to rely on information issued by official sources.

The United States and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the U.S. had begun "major combat operations in Iran." He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach U.S.