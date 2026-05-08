Türkiye’s Presidency’s Disinformation Combat Center on Thursday denied claims that Syria’s monthly customs regulations were aimed specifically at Turkish exports, calling the allegations misleading, unfounded and aimed at undermining growing ties between the two neighbors.

In a statement shared on social media, the center said the Syrian government’s regulations were not directed solely at Türkiye but applied globally and were adjusted according to seasonal agricultural conditions. It stressed that reports suggesting otherwise distorted official decisions by Syria’s National Import and Export Committee.

The center noted that bilateral trade between Türkiye and Syria rose 24% year-over-year in the January-April period, surpassing $1.35 billion, despite claims of commercial restrictions.

Ankara and Damascus have rapidly expanded cooperation since the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in late 2024. The two countries held their first Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting in Istanbul last month, where officials outlined plans to boost annual bilateral trade from $3.7 billion to $10 billion.

The countries have also intensified diplomatic coordination and discussions on reconstruction, customs modernization, transportation corridors and regional security. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently visited Damascus for talks on rebuilding Syria and strengthening long-term cooperation.

The center urged the public not to trust what it called “black propaganda” targeting relations with neighboring countries.