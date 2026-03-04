Türkiye’s Communications Directorate denied Wednesday the claims circulating on social media that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would become a legitimate target for Türkiye if it attacked Iran.

The Directorate’s Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM) said in a statement posted on its official social media accounts that the allegations were false and not based on any official statement by Turkish authorities.

“There has been no statement or assessment by the official institutions of the Republic of Türkiye suggesting such a position,” the statement noted.

The center added that Türkiye’s policy focuses on reducing regional tensions and promoting stability through diplomacy and dialogue rather than escalation.

The statement underlined, “Türkiye advocates a stance that prioritizes the preservation of peace and stability on the basis of diplomacy, dialogue and international law.”

Officials also urged the public to rely only on information released by official institutions when evaluating such claims.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated several times that preserving stability in Iran and across the wider region is critical, emphasizing that Türkiye is working intensively to ensure calm and helping reestablish a diplomatic track.

Ankara has engaged in intensive diplomacy over the past four days following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.