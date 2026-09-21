Türkiye on Monday rejected international media claims that its "My Family is Safe" operations were being conducted arbitrarily or against specific groups, saying the investigations target organized criminal networks accused of offenses including drug trafficking, prostitution and child abuse.

The Directorate of Communications described the reports as "unfounded," saying they distorted the purpose and legal basis of the nationwide operations.

Authorities said the investigations focus on organized networks suspected of involvement in narcotics, prostitution, facilitating prostitution and the abuse or exploitation of children.

The directorate stressed that protecting children from drugs, sexual abuse, commercial sexual exploitation and digital manipulation is a fundamental responsibility of the state.

It said investigations are being conducted under judicial supervision and based on evidence, official reports and legal proceedings in accordance with the rule of law.

The statement also linked the measures to Türkiye's 2026-2035 "Decade of Family and Population," under which authorities have pledged to pursue policies centered on protecting children and strengthening families.

Türkiye will continue efforts to safeguard children and the family structure despite what the directorate described as external pressure and disinformation campaigns, the statement said.

The directorate also urged the international community to exercise caution over reports it said were intended to misrepresent the operations and influence international public opinion.