Claims that Türkiye sent six planes of weapons to Pakistan were refuted by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications on Monday.

The fight against disinformation, centered on social media, stated that the claims were not reflecting the truth. “A cargo plane from Türkiye landed in Pakistan for refueling. It then continued on its route. Speculative news made outside of the statements of authorized persons and institutions should not be relied upon,” it underlined.

The announcement of the center comes after several news outlets claimed that Türkiye was sending arms to Pakistan, posting a picture of the Turkish cargo plane.

Ankara last week condemned a deadly terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed multiple civilian lives and left many others injured.

The Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir has long been at the center of a bitter territorial dispute between India and Pakistan.

Relations between the nuclear-armed rivals have plunged to their lowest level in years, sparking worries by analysts of possible military action.