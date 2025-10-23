Five people killed in an attack by the PKK terrorist group last year were commemorated in ceremonies on Thursday.

Separate events were held at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara, the target of the attack, and at cemeteries where two other victims were buried.

Families of victims and staff of the defense company attended the commemoration for TAI employees, including an engineer and a security guard, and for a taxi driver who was killed by terrorists hijacking his car. Participants recited the Quran in memory of martyrs.

The attack on Oct. 23 was the last lethal act of terrorism by the PKK in the capital. It followed a landmark initiative for the PKK’s disarmament proposed by a government ally and today, it is viewed as a response to this initiative by a hawkish wing of the PKK.