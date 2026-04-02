Turkish security forces carried out 1,895 operations against terrorist groups between Jan. 1 and March 30, detaining 2,778 suspects and arresting 707 of them, according to data compiled from the Interior Ministry.

According to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report, the figures showed that security operations continued at a high pace during the first quarter of 2026, targeting militant groups, organized crime networks and drug traffickers across the country.

Of the anti-terror operations, 390 targeted the outlawed PKK terrorist group and resulted in the destruction of six shelters and hideouts used by the group, the report said.

Turkish authorities also said 61 militants surrendered during the three-month period through what officials described as persuasion efforts. That brought the number of militants who have surrendered through the same method since May 12, 2025, to 146.

The report added that 73 members of terrorist groups had surrendered to security forces as a result of a long-running protest launched by the so-called Diyarbakir mothers, a group of families who have staged a sit-in since Sept. 3, 2019, demanding the return of children they say were recruited by the PKK.

From Jan. 1 to March 30, authorities also carried out 1,505 operations against the Gülenist terror group (FETÖ) as well as against other groups, including the DHKP/C, MLKP and what officials described as religiously motivated terrorist groups.

In 697 operations against FETÖ, 1,399 suspects were detained, with 395 arrested and 316 released under judicial control measures, the report said.

Another 597 operations targeting religiously motivated groups led to the detention of 1,016 suspects, 210 of whom were arrested. In 211 operations against the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C), the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) and other leftist groups, 363 suspects were detained and 102 arrested.

Authorities also conducted 581 operations against organized crime groups, taking action against 215 criminal organizations.

In addition, police carried out 13,115 anti-narcotics operations, seizing 6.5 tons of skunk cannabis, 4 tons of synthetic drugs, 1.7 tons of marijuana, 772 kilograms of cocaine, 441 kilograms of bonzai, 309 kilograms of heroin, 12 kilograms of opium gum and nearly 40 million drug pills.