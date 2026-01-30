Türkiye is accelerating the modernization of its border gates with Syria as part of a broader push to strengthen trade, security and regional cooperation amid efforts to stabilize and rebuild its southern neighbor.

The Trade Ministry has allocated nearly TL 4.9 billion ($150 million) this year for customs modernization projects nationwide, with renovation work particularly concentrated on crossings along the Syrian frontier, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Officials say the investment aims to ensure faster and more efficient border procedures as passenger and vehicle traffic increases, while also enhancing customs enforcement and logistics capacity. The modernization drive is expected to support export activity, improve inspection systems and reinforce Türkiye’s role in facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic recovery in the region.

Under the government’s 2026 Investment Program, TL 4.924 billion ($151 million) has been earmarked for customs-related projects. Funding includes TL 1.85 billion for ongoing works, TL 35.4 million for feasibility studies and more than TL 3.04 billion for new investments focused on upgrading infrastructure and technology at key border points.

The ministry’s priority is to respond uninterruptedly to rising cross-border movement by improving customs procedures and accelerating trade transactions. At the same time, authorities emphasize that enhanced technological capabilities are central to combating smuggling and organized crime.

Investments include the expansion of advanced inspection systems designed to deter not only traditional goods smuggling but also drug trafficking, arms transfers, fuel smuggling and other illicit activities.

A major component of the modernization effort is the National Scanning Systems, known as the MILTAR Project, which seeks to develop new-generation high technology with domestic resources and reduce reliance on foreign systems. Since 2022, 16 scanning systems have been installed and put into operation at major customs areas, including Kapıkule, Habur, Cilvegözü, Gürbulak and Öncüpınar, as well as high-volume ports such as Mersin, Ambarlı and Samsun.

Existing vehicle and container scanning systems nearing the end of their service life are planned to be renewed with MILTAR technology this year.

Modernization work also includes physical expansion of customs sites, construction of renovated service buildings, and the development of search hangars and inspection platforms to improve control of goods under more suitable conditions. Border gates are being equipped with closed-circuit camera systems, X-ray imaging for vehicles and baggage, license plate recognition systems and undercarriage scanning technology.

Significant progress has been reported at multiple crossings along the Syrian border, where increased activity is anticipated as stabilization efforts continue following political changes in Syria.

Turkish officials view the customs gates not only as transit points but also as critical structures supporting regional stability, economic development and security cooperation.

To date, modernization and construction work have been carried out at seven gates on the Syrian border, including the completion of upgrades at the Ceylanpınar Customs Gate.

The Nusaybin Customs Gate in Mardin, renovated with modern facilities, currently provides internal customs services and has infrastructure that could be activated if a crossing opens in Syria’s Qamishli region.

At the Cilvegözü Customs Gate, separation work is underway to create a dedicated passenger area by dividing passenger traffic from truck operations. Temporary facilities at the Karkamış and Zeytindalı gates have been completed, while construction of permanent structures continues.

New passenger halls have been completed at the Çobanbey gate, and renovation planning is underway at Öncüpınar, where the truck area was finished in 2020. Work is also ongoing to reopen the Yayladağı gate in new facilities after being closed for around 11 years, while modernization at Akçakale is expected to significantly increase capacity.