The approval of a landmark deal between Türkiye and Libya seven years after it was signed has shaken neighboring Greece, which has sought to expand its influence in the Mediterranean. The memorandum of understanding on maritime jurisdiction areas was approved by Libya’s House of Representatives earlier this month, opening a new chapter in Turkish-Libyan relations and strengthening Türkiye’s influence in the region.

Greece has long opposed the memorandum, fearing that Türkiye could gain greater influence in the Mediterranean. Athens views Türkiye as a historic rival, even as Ankara pursues rapprochement with Greece, and the deal could further complicate the maritime dispute between the two countries in the Aegean Sea.

The approval of the memorandum is being viewed as a political defeat for Greece and, as Greek newspaper Kathimerini put it, a “defeat that is difficult to recover from.” The newspaper said the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was particularly troubled by comments criticizing Greece’s response to the development. It recalled remarks by ruling New Democracy Party lawmaker Dimitris Kalogeropoulos, who said “we’re in deep trouble” last week in reference to Libya’s approval of the deal, and fellow lawmaker Dimitris Keridis, who described the development as a “political defeat.”

The newspaper argued that Keridis’ remarks, made by a lawmaker who is also a professor of international relations, caused greater concern at the prime minister’s office than Kalogeropoulos’ comments.

“Part of the reason for this concern was that Keridis not only has an academic perspective but also serves as New Democracy’s parliamentary spokesperson. The prime minister’s office would have preferred Keridis to be more careful in his remarks,” the report said.

The Greek opposition described the development as a failure of the government’s foreign policy.

Greece has also sought U.S. support to counter the memorandum.

Dissatisfied with the Donald Trump administration’s seemingly neutral stance, the Greek lobby stepped up pressure on Washington. In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, it called on the administration to take a stand against Ankara and Tripoli.

The Hellenic American Leadership Council outlined four demands in the letter, including a call for Washington to declare that the memorandum has no legal consequences for third countries such as Greece.

The group also sought U.S. support for Greece’s claims to maritime jurisdiction areas based on its islands. Citing the exploration activities of American companies, the letter called on Washington not to allow objections from Türkiye and Libya to obstruct those activities. It further urged the United States to adopt a common position with the European Union.

Athens is expected to continue its efforts in New York. Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis is expected to raise the issue during his engagements with the United Nations Security Council.

Meanwhile, Türkiye is working to reunify Libya and promote stability in the North African country. Ankara’s efforts to end the division between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and the Benghazi-based Government of National Stability and bring the country’s institutions under a single authority have evolved into an intensive diplomatic push.

Libyan Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Abdussalam Zubi and Libyan National Army Deputy Commander-in-Chief Gen. Saddam Haftar met in Ankara last Friday. Discussions focused on unifying the Libyan army, establishing a joint military command in Sirte and implementing a military framework developed under a U.S. initiative.

According to the news website Libya Observer, a draft plan centered on military integration was discussed during the Ankara talks, which were also monitored by representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Qatar. The draft envisages making Sirte the headquarters of a joint military command, abolishing the title of “Commander-in-Chief” held by Khalifa Haftar and establishing a new “Army General Command Council” co-chaired by Zubi and Saddam Haftar. It also proposes creating a “Southern Protection Force” under the Defense Ministry.

The arrangement, which would suspend the position of commander-in-chief until elections are held, aims to prevent decision-making authority from being concentrated in a single office.

According to reports by Araby al-Jadeed and Arabic Post, the main sticking points in the negotiations concerned which authority the institutions would report to and the nature of the agreement. Zubi called for the army to be placed under the Defense Ministry and for only a military agreement to be signed, while Haftar insisted that the structure report to the Presidential Council and that political and military agreements be signed simultaneously. The deadlock was overcome after Türkiye and the UAE assured Haftar that a political agreement would be concluded at a later stage, and the parties agreed to prioritize a military accord.

As part of efforts to ease tensions between Tripoli and Benghazi, Al-Salhin Abdelnabi, speaker of the House of Representatives in Benghazi, is also expected to make a three-day official visit to Tripoli on Oct. 27 to meet with officials from the Government of National Unity. Abdelnabi was elected speaker in early October, replacing Aguila Saleh, who had held the position for 12 years.