Commanders of naval forces from Bulgaria and Romania came together on Monday at a meeting hosted by Turkish naval forces. The meeting marked the formal launch of demining work in the Black Sea by the three countries amid the danger posed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The three admirals signed operation orders for naval forces to detect and neutralize naval mines in the Black Sea. Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu of Türkiye said the Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), as it is called, would both tackle threats by mines but will also strengthen friendship and cooperation between three littoral countries of the Black Sea.

In January, top defense officials of the three countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Istanbul, establishing the MCM Black Sea.

The Russian navy mined Ukraine's Black Sea coastline in the early stages of the conflict nearly two years ago. Some of the mines have since drifted into the waters of the three countries, endangering shipping and complicating Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade.

Speaking at the meeting, Tatlıoğlu said it was a historical step, a concrete sign of joint determination and cooperation for Black Sea security. “As Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria, we will continue working together to maintain peace, security and stability in our territorial waters,” he said. Tatlıoğlu highlighted the strategic importance of the Black Sea and the security of maritime routes, adding that the success of the MCM Black Sea was also of vital importance for all regional countries. He said they would mobilize all resources for efficient and coordinated work of the Group.

Following the meeting, vessels that are part of the group set sail on the Black Sea from a Black Sea port in Istanbul.

The Black Sea is crucial for shipping grain, oil and oil products. It is bordered by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Türkiye, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

Since a multilateral meeting in April 2022, Turkish and Romanian military diving teams have defused dozens of stray mines around their waters.

Maritime officials say the risk of crossing floating mines in the major Black Sea shipping route adds perils for merchant ships sailing in the region and governments must ensure safe passage to keep supply chains running.

Over the weekend, Turkish soldiers demolished a naval mine found off the coast of the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, though it is unclear whether it was a Russian mine.