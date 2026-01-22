Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday that 478 irregular migrants and 19 migrant smugglers were captured in nationwide inspections.

Police, gendarmerie, coast guard and border patrols joined forces for inspections in 81 provinces under the coordination of General Directorate of Migration. Authorities checked the IDs of 372,409 people and detected 478 irregular migrants among them.

In a social media post, the minister said more than 27,000 personnel took part in inspections in more than 14,000 locations. “Our migration management is based on an approach complying with human rights, our civic values and laws, and prioritizes public order and security. We are pursuing a policy setting an example for the world, in all fields from fight against irregular migration and migrant smuggling, integrated border management, international protection and voluntary, safe, dignified and regular returns,” he added. Yerlikaya said legal proceedings to send migrants back to their countries began and their fight against migrant smuggling would continue in a determined manner, “without concessions on public order and security.”

“Our strategic approach saved our country from becoming a destination of irregular migration and transit migration route,” Yerlikaya highlighted.

Although the number of migrants has dwindled, Türkiye still faces a relative influx of migrants from various countries, including African nations and Afghanistan. Authorities, however, are more cautious. The government boasts that its migration management policy, especially tackling the influx of Syrian refugees and migrants, is exemplary and humane. This migration management received a significant boost with “mobile migration points” that allow speedy checks of foreigners suspected of being irregular migrants. The “points” are vehicles deployed at hot spots for migrants, from the country’s most crowded city, Istanbul, to Izmir, a hub for irregular migrants due to its proximity to the Greek islands.