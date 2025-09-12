Ankara and Rome announced on Thursday that they have signed a deal to combat illegal migration, while discussing ways to strengthen ties between the two Mediterranean countries.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, signed an "operational document" providing for closer cooperation between their coast guards to combat human trafficking and transnational organized crime, Tajani said at a joint press conference in Rome.

This will prove very useful in Libya, particularly in preventing the departure of illegal migrants to Europe, he said.

Fidan said that as a result of Türkiye's efforts, the pressure on the Eastern Mediterranean migration route has decreased, and he conveyed the message that joint efforts with Italy on this issue will continue.

Libya is a key transit country for thousands of migrants seeking to reach Europe by sea each year.

"We will work together to train law enforcement agencies to dismantle criminal networks in the Mediterranean," Tajani said.

Fidan said he was determined to "strengthen the strategic partnership" between Italy and Türkiye, while emphasizing a need to work toward a political process in Libya to guarantee its "stability."

"Our two countries have an interest in Libya's stability," Tajani added.

In August, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted a mini-summit in Istanbul about migration and stability in Libya, attended by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Libya's Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

Italy is already party to a 2016 EU-wide deal with Türkiye on illegal migration.

Fidan highlighted that Türkiye is taking concrete steps to boost the prosperity and security of both nations through various projects, and mentioned that work is underway that will benefit Italy and other regional countries.

Fidan said Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar's acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace and partnership with Leonardo set an important precedent for the region.

Fidan added that the progress made in the Eurofighter procurement is extremely important for Türkiye and Italy, and noted that the Mediterranean region is also crucial to Europe's energy security and connectivity.

Regional issues

Regarding Israel, Fidan underlined that the European Union and the United Nations must take stronger measures to stop Israel. He added that Qatar, a country known for its peaceful foreign policy and effective mediation efforts, is now also targeted by Israel's expansionist agenda.

He further emphasized that Israel's expansionist policy reaching Qatar should serve as a wake-up call for those who have long turned a blind eye to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We call on the international community to take the necessary measures against Israel. We are pleased that many Western countries recently announced during the U.N. General Assembly that they will recognize the State of Palestine."

Fidan said that as of today, the genocide caused by systematic starvation continues in Gaza. “Israel's expansionism and threat in the region is growing."

Tajani, for his part, said that he has great confidence in Türkiye's role in promoting peace and stability and believes the two countries can take significant steps together.

He also noted that Ankara could play an important role in facilitating dialogue on the Russia-Ukraine war while expressing concern over Israel's repeated violations of international and humanitarian law.

Fidan said that peace and cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine should continue where they left off, saying, "As Türkiye and Italy, we have a common view that this war must end as soon as possible."

The two ministers previously met in May during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting held in Antalya, Türkiye.

Bilateral trade between Türkiye and Italy hit $32.2 billion in 2024, with Italy ranking as Türkiye's fifth-largest export market worldwide and second in the EU. At the Rome summit, the two sides set a new goal of $40 billion.