Türkiye's Defense Ministry said Thursday that its newly signed mutual defense agreement with Qatar does not automatically require either country to deploy troops in the event of an armed attack, emphasizing that any military assistance would depend on an explicit request and mutual consent.

Speaking during the ministry's weekly press briefing at the NATO EDGE 2026 event in the western province of Izmir, officials clarified the scope and implementation of the agreement signed between Ankara and Doha earlier this month.

"Any support provided in the event of an external armed attack against either party will be determined upon the explicit request of the party concerned, within the framework of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and by mutual agreement," the ministry said.

It stressed that the agreement does not create an automatic obligation to deploy military forces following an attack.

According to the ministry, political decisions regarding implementation will be made by consensus within a high-level strategic council comprising the countries' foreign and defense ministers or their authorized representatives.

The pact aims to strengthen deterrence, safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, and enhance regional security through expanded military cooperation.

It also provides for joint military exercises, personnel exchanges, interoperability, defense industry cooperation, joint production and technology development.

The ministry said Türkiye's existing NATO rights and obligations remain unaffected. The agreement provides for an initial 10-year term, followed by possible five-year extensions under specified conditions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed the agreement during a ceremony in Istanbul on Nov. 13, as part of the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

Counterterrorism, border security

Separately, Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk said three PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces over the past week.

Aktürk said authorities apprehended 475 people attempting to cross Türkiye's borders illegally, including two suspected terrorist organization members, while preventing another 1,337 people from crossing.

Since Jan. 1, Turkish security forces have apprehended 16,321 people attempting illegal border crossings and prevented 64,233 others, he added.

Moreover, addressing developments in Gaza, Aktürk condemned an Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, describing it as another violation of international law.

He reiterated Türkiye's support for an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza's Nasser Hospital on Nov. 12 killed at least six people, including a surgeon, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has previously attacked Nasser Hospital. In 2025, the military killed five journalists, including AP's Mariam Dagga, when it struck a gathering point for local reporters at the complex.

Aktürk also announced that the second Türkiye-Egypt Naval Forces Cooperation Meeting would take place in Egypt from Nov. 23-27.