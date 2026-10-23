Türkiye has no plans to engage Yemen's Houthi rebels in combat under its trilateral defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Friday, stressing that any Turkish military support for Riyadh would focus on strengthening deterrence and preventing further regional escalation.

Güler outlined Ankara's position on the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in August and submitted to the Turkish Parliament for ratification this week.

"We absolutely do not envisage entering into any clashes with the Houthis," Güler told Star TV, emphasizing that Türkiye's priority was to prevent new tensions and contribute to regional security and stability.

He said potential Turkish military assistance to Saudi Arabia would follow a model similar to Ankara's existing military cooperation with Qatar, focusing primarily on deterrence rather than direct involvement in hostilities.

"In this context, as in Qatar, the primary objective of our potential military support for Saudi Arabia would be to strengthen deterrence," Güler said.

The agreement, which commits the three countries to regard an armed attack against one member as an attack against all, has raised questions about the extent of Türkiye's potential military involvement amid continued Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

Güler clarified that the scope of any Turkish assistance would be determined only after the Turkish Parliament ratifies the agreement and the necessary legal procedures are completed.

He said Ankara would then evaluate Saudi Arabia's requests within the framework of parliamentary authorization before deciding on the nature and extent of its support.

The minister reiterated that Türkiye's approach was aimed at strengthening collective security while avoiding actions that could trigger further military confrontation in the region.

Türkiye offers Egypt maritime deal

Turning to developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Güler said Türkiye was prepared to negotiate a maritime boundary delimitation agreement with Egypt, highlighting the potential benefits for Cairo.

Following Ankara's maritime jurisdiction agreement with Libya, the minister said Türkiye remained open to similar cooperation with Egypt.

"Our proposal to Egypt is clear," Güler said, explaining that Cairo could secure approximately 15,000 square kilometers (5,800 square miles) of additional maritime jurisdiction by reaching an agreement with Türkiye rather than pursuing a potential arrangement with Greece.

"We are ready to sign an agreement with Egypt on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas," he said.

The proposal reflects Ankara's efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, where competing maritime claims and energy interests have long fueled diplomatic tensions.

Defense cooperation with Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan

Güler also highlighted the Badr Memorandum of Understanding signed by Türkiye, Qatar, Indonesia and Pakistan, describing it as an important step toward expanding multilateral military cooperation.

He said the memorandum was designed to bring together the defense capabilities and resources of the participating countries while strengthening their strategic partnerships.

The agreement, built on mutual trust and shared objectives, aims to advance defense relations through closer coordination and cooperation, according to the minister.

Güler emphasized that Türkiye would continue developing defense partnerships that contribute to regional stability, enhance collective deterrence and strengthen security cooperation with its international partners.