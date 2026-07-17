Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Friday released a video highlighting killings committed against Turkish Cypriots by the Greek Cypriot terrorist group, EOKA, saying the attacks would not be forgotten.

In a statement shared on social media, the ministry said it would continue publishing videos documenting what it described as atrocities committed by EOKA against Turkish Cypriots.

The ministry said the second installment of the video series includes testimony from a former EOKA member describing attacks on Turkish Cypriots.

"We continue to remind the world of the inhumane massacres committed by the Greek Cypriot terrorist group EOKA against Turkish Cypriots," the ministry said.

"We have not forgotten and will not forget the bloody legacy of EOKA or those who supported these atrocities."

The videos were released ahead of the anniversary of Türkiye's 1974 Peace Operation in Cyprus on July 20.

Founded by Georgios Grivas in 1954, EOKA staged its first terror attack a year later, though its primary objective was to fight against the British occupiers of the island in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The terrorist group began committing more terror attacks and massacres against Turkish Cypriots in 1958, in line with its goals of clearing the island of Turks and uniting it with Greece.

During EOKA's terror campaign of the 1963 Christmas season, 374 Turkish Cypriots were killed, 109 Turkish villages were forced to evacuate, over 2,500 Turkish houses were severely damaged or demolished, and between 25,000 and 30,000 Turkish Cypriots became refugees, according to a U.N. report released on Sept. 10, 1964.

Between 1963 and 1974, over 100 Turkish villages were attacked. In Taşkent (Tochni), 85 men and boys were executed and dumped in unmarked pits. In Muratağa (Maratha), Sandallar (Santalaris) and Atlılar (Aloda), 126 women, children and elderly were massacred.