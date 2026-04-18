Türkiye’s foreign minister accused Saturday of using security concerns as cover for territorial expansion, in the latest flare-up in escalating tensions between the two regional powers.

Israel and Türkiye have been trading near-daily diplomatic barbs over a range of regional conflicts, from Israel's war on Gaza to rising tensions linked to Iran.

"Israel is not after its own security. Israel is after more land," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Mediterranean resort city.

"Security is being used by the Netanyahu government as an excuse to occupy more land," he added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking in English at a panel discussion, Fidan said Israel had created an "illusion" internationally by portraying itself as acting purely in its own defense.

"It has become very clear, especially in recent years, that it is more than that," he said.

From Palestinian lands including Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and now extending towards Lebanon and Syria, Israel was pursuing "an onward occupation and expansionism in the region," Fidan said.

"I think this has to stop."

"Israel has to know that the only way to live peacefully in the region is to let other countries enjoy their own security, territorial integrity and freedom, and not to use power against them," he added.

Türkiye and Israel have frequently been at odds, including over Israel's military campaign in Gaza that have killed over 73,000 Palestinians and differences over Syria's future.

Relations were severely strained in 2010 when Israeli forces raided a flotilla of ships attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, killing nine Turkish activists and one U.S. national. The flotilla was co-organised by a Turkish aid group.

'Move back to Russia-Ukraine talks'

Fidan on Friday met the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for talks on regional issues, including the Middle East conflict, on the sidelines of the forum.

Asked about the discussions, Fidan said regional countries needed to come together to address shared challenges.

"It is time for all of us to come together in a very mature way and own our problems," he said, again singling out Israel as the only country seeking territorial gains.

Commenting on Türkiye's quiet diplomacy over the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said those efforts had been overshadowed by tensions involving Iran.

"That has left the Russia-Ukraine war on the side," he said.

He added that attention should shift back to Ukraine talks once tensions with Iran eased, warning that the conflict remained open to escalation.

Türkiye, which has hosted several rounds of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, is also hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at separate panels during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.