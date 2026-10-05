Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Monday that 89 people wanted in connection with ordinary and terrorism-related crimes were extradited to Türkiye from 16 different countries during the third quarter of 2026, covering the period from July 1 to Sept. 30.

“With this, the total number of people brought to Türkiye during the first nine months of 2026 reached 294,” Gürlek said.

Gürlek shared the figures for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 concerning the extradition of criminals who fled abroad in a post on his NSosyal account.

“There is nowhere for criminals to hide,” Gürlek said, adding that Turkish justice would sooner or later take the necessary action. Gürlek said Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was continuing its fight against crime and criminals with the same determination beyond its borders, adding that all available means were being mobilized to apprehend fugitives abroad and bring them back to Türkiye.

Gürlek said the extradition processes were being followed without compromise, stating: “Through efforts led by our Justice Ministry and carried out in coordination with our Interior and Foreign Ministries, we are closely and continuously monitoring the extradition processes of criminals who have fled abroad. On July 1, we said, ‘Those who think they can commit crimes and escape justice will not feel safe no matter where in the world they hide.’ We have not wavered from this determination over the past three months.

“During the third quarter of 2026, covering the period from July 1 to Sept. 30, 89 people wanted in connection with ordinary and terrorism-related crimes were extradited to Türkiye from 16 different countries. Of these, 48 were brought from Georgia, 12 from Germany, 10 from Greece and three from the United Kingdom. Thus, the total number of people brought to Türkiye during the first nine months of 2026 reached 294. During this period, Georgia ranked first with 137 people, followed by Germany with 67, Greece with 19, Montenegro with nine, Bulgaria with eight and the United Kingdom with five.”

Gürlek said Türkiye would continue to observe the principle of reciprocity in international judicial cooperation and take into account how justified extradition requests were reciprocated.

“No matter which criminal organization they belong to or which country they flee to, we will not stop pursuing terrorists, members of organized crime groups, fraudsters and criminal elements seeking to undermine the peace and security of our people,” he said.

Türkiye particularly seeks extradition of members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) scattered across the world when the crackdown escalated on the group, especially after the July 15, 2016 coup attempt it carried out with its military infiltrators.

According to the Justice Ministry, Turkish judicial authorities have so far prepared 2,950 extradition requests involving 2,765 suspects and submitted them to 119 countries.

The largest number of requests were sent to Germany, the United States and Belgium. Authorities submitted 777 extradition files to Germany, 428 to the United States and 142 to Belgium.

However, many of the requests have either been rejected or remain unresolved. Germany has rejected 519 requests, while 355 cases submitted to the United States are still pending, according to ministry figures.

One of the most significant obstacles remains the position of Interpol. Turkish authorities have repeatedly sought Red Notices for wanted FETÖ members, but none have been approved by Interpol’s General Secretariat.

Turkish officials point to a 2018 decision by Interpol’s Executive Committee, which concluded that requests related to FETÖ could fall under Article 3 of the organization’s constitution, prohibiting intervention in matters considered political in nature.

Foreign governments have frequently cited asylum status, citizenship protections, concerns over alleged political motivations and potential risks of mistreatment as reasons for rejecting extradition requests.