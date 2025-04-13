The Ministry of National Defense announced on Sunday that a meeting with military representatives of other countries would be held this week for security of the Black Sea after a possible cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

The meeting on April 15 and April 16 will be held at the headquarters of Turkish Naval Forces. The ministry said participants would discuss military planning to preserve peace in the Black Sea at the meeting.

Türkiye is already engaged in an international task force in the Black Sea for security against stray naval mines. The threat from mines escalated amid the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ankara has long sought a lasting solution to the conflict, leveraging its position as a country boasting good ties with both sides of the conflict.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday that Türkiye's role in the Russia-Ukraine war is "invaluable" in maintaining regional stability and building momentum for a just and lasting peace.

"The role of Türkiye, and personally President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, in peace efforts is very significant. We value it highly and hope it will continue," Sybiha said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) held in the southern city of Antalya over the weekend. He underlined the strong cooperation between Ankara and Kyiv, especially in the security and economic fields, saying: "Türkiye-Ukraine relations are a win-win partnership."

Highlighting Türkiye's contributions to food security through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sybiha noted the positive economic effect for Ukraine because of the deal, calling the country's role in the Black Sea region "vital."

Referring to Türkiye's support for sustainable peace, Sybiha said: "We aim for a just, sustainable, inclusive and lasting peace - and we count on the support of partners like Türkiye."

The foreign minister said Ukraine had regained half of the territories occupied since the war began, but 20% is still under occupation.

Sybiha estimated the war's daily cost to Ukraine at $220 million and said damage to national infrastructure had reached $600 billion, according to World Bank data.

"There will be massive reconstruction and investment projects in the future, and we would be happy to see Turkish companies involved," he added.

Despite the conflict, Sybiha pointed to a 3% -5% economic growth rate, stable inflation and a sixfold increase in Ukraine's defense production capacity.