Türkiye’s defense industry has introduced an armed unmanned surface vehicle designed to address evolving maritime security threats, as naval domains face increasingly complex risks alongside advances in military technology.

Developed by HAVELSAN, the SANCAR Armed Unmanned Surface Vehicle (AUSV) is equipped with engagement capability, mine detection systems and autonomous mission functions. The platform is fully integrated with the ADVENT Combat Management System, also developed by HAVELSAN, making it the first and only Turkish AUSV capable of operating in complete coordination with the network-centric warfare system.

SANCAR is designed to operate both independently and as part of a swarm architecture, enabling coordinated missions with other autonomous vehicles.

The vessel is differentiated by its mine countermeasure capability and has been engineered to deploy from next-generation minehunter ships to conduct off-board operations, expanding operational flexibility in contested waters.

The AUSV can be controlled through a mobile land-based control station equipped with the ADVENT C4ISR mission system, allowing interoperability in line with NATO standards. Software enhancements compliant with NATO interoperability requirements enable integration with various naval platforms, facilitating mission transfers between ships and joint operations involving both manned and unmanned assets.

Designed to carry out a wide range of missions, including port and base protection, search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, patrol, surface warfare and mine countermeasures, SANCAR aims to reduce risks to personnel while enhancing maritime situational awareness.

Officials say the system also holds export potential as demand grows for advanced unmanned naval solutions.

Moreover, the Turkish defense industry is diversifying its export successes in USVs this year through new contracts.

The most striking part is the export of payloads for unmanned surface vessels. Through experience gained from projects like MARLIN, SANCAR and ULAQ, Türkiye is opening up not just with platforms, but also with critical subsystems and payloads that constitute the "brains" and "operational power" of these vehicles.

A major portion of the economic and strategic value of a USV lies in its onboard sensors, communication and weapon systems. Türkiye's ability to export these payloads directly to the Asia-Pacific region proves that these systems are globally competitive.

Most recently, the Turkish defense industry has achieved another significant milestone in naval aviation during the maritime phase of Steadfast Dart 2026, NATO's largest and most comprehensive exercise of 2026. The Bayraktar TB3 UCAV, deployed aboard Türkiye's largest warship and drone carrier TCG Anadolu, once again proved its capabilities with its short-runway autonomous takeoff ability and strike power.

Military personnel from participating countries gave high praise following the national UCAV's successful engagement of maritime targets. After striking the targets with full precision, the Bayraktar TB3 safely landed back on the TCG Anadolu, successfully completing the mission.