NATO stages its biggest exercise this year in Germany, with some 10,000 personnel from 11 countries. Türkiye, which has the defense body’s second-largest army, dispatched 2,000 personnel for Steadfast Dart 2026, which began on Sunday. The exercise, which will continue until Feb. 20, aims to showcase NATO’s ability to deploy rapidly and conduct complex operations, the body said in a statement earlier this month.

It is the first time that Türkiye sent so many troops to Northern Europe, though the country is a major component of NATO at a time of heightened defense worries in Europe.

Türkiye aims to demonstrate its locally made weapons systems at the exercise in Germany. The country plays a strategic role in the Allied Reaction Force (ARF) that will test NATO’s readiness in a simulated conflict scenario.

The 66th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command of the Turkish army will be among those representing the country at the exercise. Soldiers from the command’s base in northwestern Türkiye’s Tekirdağ province left for Germany on Saturday after a ceremony. Speaking there, the brigade’s commander, Brig. Gen. Hulusi Koçbay, said that the exercise would involve simultaneous use of land, air and naval vehicles and that they had contributed 650 personnel and 149 vehicles to the exercise, pointing out that they would use locally produced weapons and equipment. He said the TCG Anadolu vessel of the navy and a civilian transportation ship left Türkiye on Jan. 20 for the deployment of vehicles and munitions and already arrived at Germany’s Emden port.

“We will conduct joint training with other countries in several fields for combat and improve our cooperation abilities within NATO. We are ready to conduct any tasks we are assigned to demonstrate efficiency and visibility of our Land Forces in NATO,” he said. The combat group consists of a motorized infantry battalion, an artillery battery, an engineer combat company, a maintenance unit and a field service company.

Türkiye played a critical role in the Western-centric bloc, which expanded its influence across Europe. Commanding one of the strongest armies in the alliance, the country is also a key member of NATO due to its location on the southeastern tip of Europe, at the gateway to Asia for Europe.

Although it has started courting NATO’s traditional rivals more in recent years, Türkiye is firmly aligned with the alliance, as its leaders repeatedly confirmed. Türkiye’s membership is viewed as winning a reliable ally in NATO’s southern wing in terms of air, land and maritime defense. The country is already in the top five countries contributing to NATO’s operations and missions.

Türkiye’s strategic location makes it the first defense against threats and risks in the region for NATO, while the alliance is an essential component in Türkiye’s security and defense. The country particularly proved its worth to the alliance, which sees terrorism as one of the main threats.

In the Balkans, Türkiye is the top contributor to the alliance’s Kosovo Force (KFOR), which maintained command of the forces between 2023 and 2024. It currently holds deputy command of the force, while it was the top contributor to the reserve battalion in Kosovo to ensure the security of the Balkan country and the region.

It is also a top contributor in terms of personnel to NATO’s Iraq mission, which was founded in 2018 to provide consultancy and training to Iraqi security forces.

In NATO’s military exercises, Türkiye is a prominent actor. It also commands NATO’s permanent maritime task group and a task group against naval mines.

The country provides financial and personnel support to NATO, primarily for building defense capacity. In 2024, it became one of 24 NATO members achieving a 2.09% goal in the proportion of estimated defense expenditures to gross domestic product (GDP). Türkiye ranks eighth among the top contributors to NATO in contributing to joint funds, at 4.59%, and seventh in terms of personnel contribution to the alliance’s entire cadres.

Türkiye also hosts critical NATO facilities, including Allied Land Command, which is located in the western city of Izmir, and Rapid Deployable Corps, which is based in Istanbul. In the capital, Ankara, it hosts the Centre of Excellence for Defence Against Terrorism (COE-DAT) and the Partnership for Peace Training Center. Istanbul hosts the NATO Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (MARSEC COE).

The country’s rapidly growing defense industry makes it a valuable member of the alliance in terms of innovation and production in the industry. This has become especially prominent in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the beginning of the second Trump era in the U.S., bringing the “strong defense industry” element to the forefront of the alliance’s agenda. In addition to being NATO's second-largest army, Türkiye has solidified its privileged position in recent years with advancements in its defense industry, producing a wide range of military products and equipment.

Its innovative defense industry has gained significant attention from both NATO and allied countries. The use of Turkish-made drones by Ukraine has underscored this.