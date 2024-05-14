Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hit out at Israel over killings of innocent Palestinians. He said Israel committed genocide by killing thousands of Palestinians and displacing more.

“Killing innocent Palestinian children in their bed is as wrong as killing innocent Jews in concentration camps,” he said at the news conference in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

“International law and human rights are being trampled by Israel and diplomatic efforts failed once again due to Rafah invasion,” he also said.

Fidan also reiterated Türkiye’s stance on Hamas, underlining that it was not a terrorist group as some members of the international community claimed but rather, a group “defending (Palestinian) lands.” He branded Israel as an occupying power in Palestinian lands.

