The U.S. decision to revoke visas for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials before the U.N. General Assembly is an "unjust move" that weakens diplomacy, Türkiye’s ruling AK Party spokesman Ömer Çelik said on Saturday.

"The U.S. administration's cancellation of the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian officials who were to attend the U.N. General Assembly is an unjust decision that undermines diplomacy," Çelik said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Çelik said the decision undermined the U.N.'s role as a platform where the voices of all states are heard.

He stressed that preventing a legitimate authority invited to the U.S. General Assembly was "an attempt to render the U.N. meaningless."

"Trying to silence Palestine in the face of growing international support for a two-state solution will damage peace efforts," Çelik said, emphasizing that the "demand that the Palestinian Authority withdraw its applications to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), and halt its efforts for the recognition of the State of Palestine, is unjust and unlawful in every respect."

Quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Çelik said: "The world is bigger than five, and no one will be able to silence Palestine's voice."

He underlined that Erdoğan's address at the General Assembly would remain "the strongest voice for the Palestinian cause."